Hello, everyone!

Car Dealership Simulator 2 / 0.1.2 Update

Developer Note

"We’d like to remind you that our game is still in Early Access and is being constantly improved. It’s normal to have some bugs during this period, but we carefully review all feedback and work every day to make the game better.

In upcoming updates, we plan to balance the dealership system, add new features with different customer types, and make gameplay more diverse. We also aim to increase the number of vehicles and add vehicle-focused systems. On the optimization side, we’re working on major improvements, and you’ll see noticeable performance updates soon. However, all these developments need time.

Please remember that we value your feedback. We’re developing this game together with you. But please consider that we’re still in early access when leaving reviews — negative or unfair comments can seriously affect our motivation. We’d like to note that reviews have a big impact on our development process.

Thank you for your understanding and support."

[Fixes & Additions]

Added 2 new cars.

NPCs can now buy vehicles to create market competition.

Fixed an invoice bug.

Updated vehicle UI on PC.

Added taxes for vehicles. (Different rates for luxury and mid-range cars)

Updated vehicle and dealer prices. (Vehicle prices at dealerships and markets will update after a new day begins, while the prices of vehicles in your own gallery will update after they are sold.)

Added fraudulent customers. (Some may offer below the car’s price)

Updated grass and sand effects on vehicles.

Time has been slightly slowed down.

Added ESP and ABS UI.

Added a vehicle listing fee.

Vehicle cameras are now closer.

Added sounds for traffic vehicles.

Fixed back buttons on 4K computer screens.

Fixed colliders on showroom windows.

ESC now closes the map correctly.

ESC now exits the gallery purchase menu properly.

Added free look for interior camera. (Resets to default when changed)

Fixed a bug where multiple customers spawned at the same time.

New Cars

New Car Listings UI

New NPC in the Car Market

New Details Added

Updated Grass and Sand Effects.