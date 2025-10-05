Moreee fixes and improvements, all thanks to your feedback!
Remember to join our Discord and fill out the Playtest Survey to give us feedback and bug reports! It's all SO incredibly helpful, and it's also SO fun to watch you all play!
Improvements:
- Made ogobi bubble shot have a cooldown
- Made scrolls appear more often in chests
- Made slates appear more often in certain chests
- Made weather transition more often, for sake of demo
- Made damageable vines glow to make them more obvious
- Heavily reduced Suromi robes skill requirement + reduced price
- Disabled some fog effects to debug if certain GPU's die with it on
- Made drunk increase charisma
- Gave Chasa merchant extra gold
- Added more treasures around the world, swapped some enemies out
- Improved secret Eclipsed feature, added a few unique rewards for finding these secrets
- Tweaked potion drop rate
Fixed:
- Fixed Nayyar Elves being named Sand Elves in creation menu
- Fixed creation menu alchemy message mentioning alchemy system (Alch system will come in EA)
- Fixed Eclipsed glowing chest appearing when it shouldn't
- Fixed monsters sliding into walls
- Fixed Lyken’s tail being rotated incorrectly
- Fixed bows interaction box being small
- Fixed NPC in tutorial walking around instead of staring sadly into the fire
- Fixed frost vines not being affected by ice spike spell
Hotfix 0.9.17
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update