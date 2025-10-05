 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20257451 Edited 5 October 2025 – 04:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This weeks update focuses on two big new features that have been requested many times!

New Features:

-Liveries can now be copied, loaded, and swapped between vehicles. Allowing for multiple saved liveries for a single vehicle, copying liveries over to a new vehicle, etc. It will warn you if the livery was made for a different body, but you can still copy it and edit it as you please.

-Force Feedback support has been added for sim racing wheels. Enable it and adjust settings on the input settings screen. Highly experimental and not all devices may be supported, try it out and let me know!

Changes:

-Improved wheel well alignment on rally body

-Added new logo to decal editor

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed bug causing body type to not be saved to livery file correctly (you may need to edit each livery to correctly write the body type to the file)

-Improved rc fan sound having annoying high pitch sound

-Several bugs related to saving/loading livery files have been fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 3484641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link