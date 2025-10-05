This weeks update focuses on two big new features that have been requested many times!



New Features:

-Liveries can now be copied, loaded, and swapped between vehicles. Allowing for multiple saved liveries for a single vehicle, copying liveries over to a new vehicle, etc. It will warn you if the livery was made for a different body, but you can still copy it and edit it as you please.

-Force Feedback support has been added for sim racing wheels. Enable it and adjust settings on the input settings screen. Highly experimental and not all devices may be supported, try it out and let me know!

Changes:

-Improved wheel well alignment on rally body

-Added new logo to decal editor

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed bug causing body type to not be saved to livery file correctly (you may need to edit each livery to correctly write the body type to the file)

-Improved rc fan sound having annoying high pitch sound

-Several bugs related to saving/loading livery files have been fixed