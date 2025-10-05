 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20257391
There was a small issue with a space in the build names on Mac/Linux. The difference in names was preventing Steam from launching the correct file. I fixed the names and re-uploaded version 1.4.1 for those platforms.

The actual patch notes for v1.4.1 can be found here.

