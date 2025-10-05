 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20257346 Edited 5 October 2025 – 04:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Folks!

Another quick hotfix (0.14.5.12) to address an issue where users could no longer right-click to select placeholder items (e.g. an object being installed).

This patch should restore that ability. Thanks again for your patience and help in chasing down these issues!

Best,
Daniel Fedor
Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Ostranauts Content Depot 1022981
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1022982
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link