Hey Folks!
Another quick hotfix (0.14.5.12) to address an issue where users could no longer right-click to select placeholder items (e.g. an object being installed).
This patch should restore that ability. Thanks again for your patience and help in chasing down these issues!
Best,
Daniel Fedor
Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC
Fix for right-clicking placeholder objects
