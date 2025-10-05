Unity recently announced a known issue regarding their security. Unfortunately, this affects many versions of the Unity Engine and requires a specific patching solution. Fortunately, we have successfully followed the patching requests, and Tempo should not be a risk for this issue as of today.
For more information, please look to Unity's official forum or click this link to check out the post
Unity Security Patch Updated
Update notes via Steam Community
