5 October 2025 Build 20257338 Edited 5 October 2025 – 04:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Unity recently announced a known issue regarding their security. Unfortunately, this affects many versions of the Unity Engine and requires a specific patching solution. Fortunately, we have successfully followed the patching requests, and Tempo should not be a risk for this issue as of today.

For more information, please look to Unity's official forum or click this link to check out the post

