This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Playtest Release 15 is now available on the Experimental branch.

IMPORTANT: Backup your save files before switching branches by going to the Main Menu -> Load Game -> Open Save Directory and copying the contents somewhere else.

Future content updates to the playtest will happen on the experimental branch. If you'd like to be the first to test out these new features, follow the instructions below.

Switching Branches:

Go the main Steam page for the playtest and click the gear icon in the top-right. Choose "Properties" from the drop down menu, and find the "Betas" tab Change the Beta Participation to "Experimental"

Features:

Added Mk.2 and Mk. 3 versions of Conveyor Belts, Underground Belts and Splitter.

Added Large Containers.

Added Item Elevators.

Added Industrial Docks.

Added Capacitor item.

Added Servo Plate item.

Item filters can now be cleared.

Added Wait for Time order to the Autopilot.

Reworked Dock Select UI.

Balance:

Conveyor Belts Mk. 1 now only require 1 Titanium Plate instead of 2.

All basic machines now require Lightweight Frames to build.

Refinery Build Cost Changed: 3 Magnetic Coils >> 5.

Assemblers and Science Labs now require Capacitors instead of Magnetic Coils.

Servomotors now require Lightweight Frames instead of Titanium Plates.

Advanced Plates recipe reworked to require Servo Plates.

Advanced Plates Research Cost 100 >> 250.

Changed the amount of Titanium Ore to be mined in the tutorial from 50 >> 100.

Renamed “Ladder” research to “Ship Ladder.”

Solar Panels research is now locked behind Basic Circuits.

New “Vertical” category added to the Designer.

Warp Fuel Research Cost 200 >> 400.

Warp Fuel now requires 1x Advanced Plate and 10x Hydrogen Fuel.

Underground Belts Build Cost 4 Nickel Plates >> 8.

Underground Belts Mk. 1 now span 8 tiles (6 tile gap).

Solar Panels now require Capacitors instead of Nickel Plates.

Large Thrusters and Warp Drive now require Capacitors instead of Hull Plates.

Bug Fixes: