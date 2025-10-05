- added more details to the big desert map (minor)
- worked on vehicle handling
- added more vehicles (pickup truck, heavy truck, small pickup truck)
- added sounds to vehicles
- added lights (L) and horn (H) to vehicles
- fixed some replication issues with vehicles
Updates September 4th (Mostly Vehicle fixes)
