 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20257313 Edited 5 October 2025 – 05:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- added more details to the big desert map (minor)
- worked on vehicle handling
- added more vehicles (pickup truck, heavy truck, small pickup truck)
- added sounds to vehicles
- added lights (L) and horn (H) to vehicles
- fixed some replication issues with vehicles

Changed files in this update

Depot 4047251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link