Press U to send a screen shot to Discord



Updated Item descriptions



Fixed throwing rock breaking item spawning.

Fixed Escape Menu not clicking In Game.

Fixed Sound setting not saving.

Fixed Rocks sticking too trees when thrown

Fixed Picking up heavy objects and re-dropping when weapon equipped

Fixed Seagull ragdoll container items

Fixed broken tutorial missions.



Added Wood Spear for stabbing or throwing

Added 2 soldier.



Redid container spawns



Added Rarity to item drops

private bool ShouldSpawnForRarity(Rarity rarity)

{

int chance = 1000; // treat this as 100.0%



int threshold = 0;



// loot container spawn rate

// determine items based on location. ie military bases, ruins, shipwrecks, islands, no coconuts on pine biomes

switch (rarity)

{

// rocks sticks easy find items

case Rarity.Common: threshold = 600; break; // 60.0%

// components

case Rarity.Uncommon: threshold = 250; break; // 25.0%

// ammo

case Rarity.Scarce: threshold = 100; break; // 10.0%

// firearms

case Rarity.Rare: threshold = 40; break; // 4.0%

// special items

case Rarity.Exceptional: threshold = 9; break; // 0.9%

// special items

case Rarity.Legendary: threshold = 1; break; // 0.1%

}



int roll = UnityEngine.Random.Range(0, chance); // 0–999

return roll < threshold;

}



