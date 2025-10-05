 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20257293
Update notes via Steam Community
Press U to send a screen shot to Discord

Updated Item descriptions

Fixed throwing rock breaking item spawning.
Fixed Escape Menu not clicking In Game.
Fixed Sound setting not saving.
Fixed Rocks sticking too trees when thrown
Fixed Picking up heavy objects and re-dropping when weapon equipped
Fixed Seagull ragdoll container items
Fixed broken tutorial missions.

Added Wood Spear for stabbing or throwing
Added 2 soldier.

Redid container spawns

Added Rarity to item drops
private bool ShouldSpawnForRarity(Rarity rarity)
{
int chance = 1000; // treat this as 100.0%

int threshold = 0;

// loot container spawn rate
// determine items based on location. ie military bases, ruins, shipwrecks, islands, no coconuts on pine biomes
switch (rarity)
{
// rocks sticks easy find items
case Rarity.Common: threshold = 600; break; // 60.0%
// components
case Rarity.Uncommon: threshold = 250; break; // 25.0%
// ammo
case Rarity.Scarce: threshold = 100; break; // 10.0%
// firearms
case Rarity.Rare: threshold = 40; break; // 4.0%
// special items
case Rarity.Exceptional: threshold = 9; break; // 0.9%
// special items
case Rarity.Legendary: threshold = 1; break; // 0.1%
}

int roll = UnityEngine.Random.Range(0, chance); // 0–999
return roll < threshold;
}

Changed files in this update

