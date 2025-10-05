Steam Achievements have been added!

Go get those medals! Or... if you already did, don't worry. Launching the game will check to see what achievements you deserved already and will grant them! The only exception is Expert Mode; This is strictly because of a lot of balance changes to it, and as it is much harder now, deserves a new playthrough for the achievement of beating it.

Thank you for your patience for these!

Also some other changes:

Made the cursor go away during gameplay.

Options menu fonts have been fixed and look good now.

Added a splash encouraging Mouse and Keyboard.

More generic gamepads are supported.

New Toggle for inverting right stick.

Misc bug fixes and graphical errors.

Appreciate everyone's feedback and support! Enjoy the new update!

The next big update will be for the Survival Mode!