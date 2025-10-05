Overhauled the Settings UI to make it more consistent with the UNOS look and feel.



Split the Graphics Options into clearer categories.



Render Scale now goes all the way up to 200% if you want to end your GPU's life early.



Anti-aliasing now provides options for FXAA and None for anyone who hates the temporal ghosting from TAA/TSR.



Volumetric Fog now has 4 quality levels, with surprisingly substantial GPU impact.



Lighting Quality now goes from "no lights at all" (also known as potato mode) all the way up to every light casting shadows. Be aware that the "Max" setting has a massive GPU impact, because it substantially increases the number of ray tracing samples for internal lighting shadows.



Global Illumination now allows you to enable Screen Space or Lumen global illumination, in addition to None.



Star Shadow Quality now allows you to control the impact of VSM shadows cast by stars.



Added various lighting quality profiles to ship lighting and stars, to enable seamless graphics setting changes.



Added Low, Medium, High and Max graphical preset buttons to the Graphics settings.



Fixed the "save" button not being clickable on the various settings pages.



Thanks to Claire, we now have a lot more in the way of Halloween decorations around the ship.



I have been heavily profiling and refining the new graphics settings, to the point where our minimum spec PC (1050ti) is now easily achieving 40-50 fps with everything set to Low and running at 75% render scale. With ship and star lighting enabled it's getting around 25-30fps, so we definitely still need to optimise the lighting some more for lower spec machines. By way of comparison, my 4090 is getting 100fps with everything maxed and Lumen enabled (Lighting Quality set to "High", because "Max" is unnecessarily heavy).Next up I'll be deep-diving the Reflections and Post Processing CVars in an effort to further extract the most performance from the engine.