Just an update to a newer engine versions that fixes a recently discovered security vulnerability, nothing exciting.
(Well, particle effects in front of water no longer looks super glitchy since I now know what the render layers are for.)
Fix for Engine Vulnerability
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update