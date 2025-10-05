 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20257158 Edited 5 October 2025 – 03:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed some cases where purchases would not load correctly
-Fixed resource duping when using schematics
-Fixed Hack Levels not awarding Hack Points when Hack Interface was included in a placed schematic
-Fixed purchases being applied each time the refresh button was pressed
-Fixed Token Miner displaying the wrong amount of mined tokens

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3606891
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3606892
  • Loading history…
