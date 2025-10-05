-Fixed some cases where purchases would not load correctly
-Fixed resource duping when using schematics
-Fixed Hack Levels not awarding Hack Points when Hack Interface was included in a placed schematic
-Fixed purchases being applied each time the refresh button was pressed
-Fixed Token Miner displaying the wrong amount of mined tokens
1.0.7
