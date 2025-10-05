 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20257073 Edited 5 October 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a small patch update that fixes a security issue that Unity recently announced (it was something from the engine itself, not for this game specifically). So, it should be all good now for Vainly.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1673131
