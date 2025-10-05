 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20256865 Edited 5 October 2025 – 02:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with off-screen rendering.
  • Fixed an issue with "Visibility" element in Action Sequences.
  • Fixed an issue with Trait Tables.
  • Fixed an issue with Action Result Effects applying appropriately in battles.
  • Battler Transitions in the Battle Database are extremely alpha -- they show up, but please don't venture too deeply into them!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link