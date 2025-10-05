- Fixed an issue with off-screen rendering.
- Fixed an issue with "Visibility" element in Action Sequences.
- Fixed an issue with Trait Tables.
- Fixed an issue with Action Result Effects applying appropriately in battles.
- Battler Transitions in the Battle Database are extremely alpha -- they show up, but please don't venture too deeply into them!
Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
