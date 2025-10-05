 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20256782 Edited 5 October 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following updates have been implemented.

  • Fixed an issue where some localization settings were not fully applied in the “Equip” screen

  • Corrected English, French, and German translations for certain spells

  • Addressed vulnerabilities in Unity

Changed files in this update

Depot 3524161
