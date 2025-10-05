 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20256779 Edited 5 October 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In response to the recently disclosed Unity security vulnerability, I have rebuilt our application using the patched version of Unity and released an updated build (v1.2.1).

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Infected Maze Content Depot 1307531
