This update includes a patch for the CVE-2025-59489: Arbitrary Code Execution in Unity Runtime vulnerability on Windows.
https://steamcommunity.com/groups/steamworks/announcements/detail/524229329545071275
Update Notes for Oct 5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux Depot 3187701
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update