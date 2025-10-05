 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20256777 Edited 5 October 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This update includes a patch for the CVE-2025-59489: Arbitrary Code Execution in Unity Runtime vulnerability on Windows.
Windows Linux Depot 3187701
