this is a small ronza patch with a bit of a nerf!



1- control panel troubleshoot tab bug fixed.

2- space invaders eggs spawn rate nerfed.

3- brick breaker lives where increased from 3 to 4.

4- the puppet show highest score was reduced from 105000 to 95000

5- fixed a bug where if you reach the end of space invaders wave (the boss one) then you die and restart the game it will spawn the boss at the beginning of the first wave.