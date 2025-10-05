 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20256769 Edited 5 October 2025 – 02:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ver1.0.4 update!

We've updated the game engine, Unity, to address security vulnerabilities.

After all, games that aren't scary should be safe to play.

No changes have been made to the game's content.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3855971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link