Yo what's up! been working hard improving the overall quality of the game, today's update is a BIG one.

What’s new

Guidance / Tasks System

The game now gently guides you with step-by-step tasks so you always know what to do next and how to progress. It makes the experience way smoother and much more enjoyable for new and returning players.

Achievements (23 total!)

Steam achievements are in! There are 23 to unlock—go hunt them down and show off your progress.

Plus

Bug fixes: fixed a bunch of issues reported by the community to make everything feel more stable.

Polished ui: Small tweaks across UI, timing, and interactions for a richer, more consistent experience.

Performance & stability: General optimizations for smoother play.

This update should massively improve the game’s feel from start to finish.



