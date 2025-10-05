 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 5 October 2025 Build 20256757 Edited 5 October 2025 – 03:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Yo what's up! been working hard improving the overall quality of the game, today's update is a BIG one.

What’s new

  • Guidance / Tasks System
    The game now gently guides you with step-by-step tasks so you always know what to do next and how to progress. It makes the experience way smoother and much more enjoyable for new and returning players.

  • Achievements (23 total!)
    Steam achievements are in! There are 23 to unlock—go hunt them down and show off your progress.

Plus

  • Bug fixes: fixed a bunch of issues reported by the community to make everything feel more stable.

  • Polished ui: Small tweaks across UI, timing, and interactions for a richer, more consistent experience.

  • Performance & stability: General optimizations for smoother play.

This update should massively improve the game’s feel from start to finish.


Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3918861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link