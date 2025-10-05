 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20256738 Edited 5 October 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Cold Bed on Route is updated to v3.23.

This update doesn’t include any content changes. It’s purely an internal update in response to a Unity vulnerability.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3250017
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link