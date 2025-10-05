Version 1.0.6 -- update to the Unity framework.
Unity security patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3215592
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3215593
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3215594
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bitSteam Deck Depot 3215595
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3215596
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update