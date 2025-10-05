 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20256693 Edited 5 October 2025 – 01:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.0.6 -- update to the Unity framework.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3215592
Windows 32-bit Depot 3215593
Linux 64-bit Depot 3215594
Linux 64-bitSteam Deck Depot 3215595
macOS Depot 3215596
