Fixed issue where pressing the "Continue" button upon dying would cause you to fall off the stage in certain areas.
Healing items now heal 40% more health and empowered combo health items now heal 100% health.
Fixed a collider issue with an object that prevented you from moving.
Update notes via Steam Community
