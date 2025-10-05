 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20256686 Edited 5 October 2025 – 01:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed issue where pressing the "Continue" button upon dying would cause you to fall off the stage in certain areas.

Healing items now heal 40% more health and empowered combo health items now heal 100% health.

Fixed a collider issue with an object that prevented you from moving.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2919871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link