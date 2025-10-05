v0.44.1.0
New:
Special Abilities:
Ice Orbs
Ice Bolt
Fire Arrow
Returning Axe
Ninja Star
Enchanted Harpoon
Changes:
Weapons:
Boomerang:
Attack speed decreased from 1.09s to 1.04s
Attack distance increased from 6.7 to 7
Damage increased from 9 to 10
Characters:
Ninja:
Starting special ability changed from Ricochet Arrow to Ninja Star
Fixes:
Fixed an issue that was causing incorrect player’s video display when highlighting a new special ability to change to when playing multiplayer.
Changed files in this update