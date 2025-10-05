 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20256661 Edited 5 October 2025 – 01:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.44.1.0

New:

  • Special Abilities:

    • Ice Orbs

    • Ice Bolt

    • Fire Arrow

    • Returning Axe

    • Ninja Star

    • Enchanted Harpoon

Changes:

  • Weapons:

    • Boomerang:

      • Attack speed decreased from 1.09s to 1.04s

      • Attack distance increased from 6.7 to 7

      • Damage increased from 9 to 10

  • Characters:

    • Ninja:

      • Starting special ability changed from Ricochet Arrow to Ninja Star

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that was causing incorrect player’s video display when highlighting a new special ability to change to when playing multiplayer.

