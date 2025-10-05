Minor Security Patch
This is a quick, proactive security patch to address a recently disclosed vulnerability affecting games built with the Unity engine.
- We have applied a patch to the existing game build using the official Unity patching tool to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489) that affects games built on Unity 2017.1 and later for Windows and macOS.
- Please Note: This is a preemptive fix. There is no evidence of this vulnerability having been exploited, and no impact on users has been reported.
- The version number of the game has not been changed for this update.
For comprehensive technical details on this issue and the steps taken by Unity, please consult their official documentation:
Unity Security Advisory and Remediation Guide
Changed files in this update