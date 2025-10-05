 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20256617 Edited 5 October 2025 – 01:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Minor Security Patch


This is a quick, proactive security patch to address a recently disclosed vulnerability affecting games built with the Unity engine.

  • We have applied a patch to the existing game build using the official Unity patching tool to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489) that affects games built on Unity 2017.1 and later for Windows and macOS.
  • Please Note: This is a preemptive fix. There is no evidence of this vulnerability having been exploited, and no impact on users has been reported.


For comprehensive technical details on this issue and the steps taken by Unity, please consult their official documentation:
Unity Security Advisory and Remediation Guide

Additional Information for Anomaly Watch fans:

The upcoming update to release Anomaly Watch out of early access is still coming! Please keep tuned for more news. You can find updates and devlogs about the upcoming update's progress on my BlueSky!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2843541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link