Thanks for all the playtesting feedback!
- the first level of the game is automatically loaded on start if the player hasn't beaten the first level yet, rather than have them land on the level select page
- fixed system level settings (i.e. sound volume) from not being saved properly between game loads
- shuffled colors around between the player 1 and player 2 ships to better distinguish the colors on each of their ships
- filled in the circle in the middle of the control UI to better highlight when its color changed
- fixed bug where the color in the middle of the controls UI would change color when other inputs were inputted
- fixed bug in two player mode where the ships wouldn't move even after both have inputted controls, leaving the game mode basically unplayable
- fixed bug where the overflow energy bar would take too long to fill if it was the only bar to get filled
- updated some of the art for the level select screen
- fixed bug where level limitations were carried over from the demo
Changed files in this update