 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20256614 Edited 5 October 2025 – 02:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for all the playtesting feedback!

  • the first level of the game is automatically loaded on start if the player hasn't beaten the first level yet, rather than have them land on the level select page
  • fixed system level settings (i.e. sound volume) from not being saved properly between game loads
  • shuffled colors around between the player 1 and player 2 ships to better distinguish the colors on each of their ships
  • filled in the circle in the middle of the control UI to better highlight when its color changed
  • fixed bug where the color in the middle of the controls UI would change color when other inputs were inputted
  • fixed bug in two player mode where the ships wouldn't move even after both have inputted controls, leaving the game mode basically unplayable
  • fixed bug where the overflow energy bar would take too long to fill if it was the only bar to get filled
  • updated some of the art for the level select screen
  • fixed bug where level limitations were carried over from the demo

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3903131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link