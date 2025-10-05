 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20256579 Edited 5 October 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This is a hotfix to solve a security vulnerability in Unity discovered this week. No new content or other bug-fixes involved.

