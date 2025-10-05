Just an update to fix the Unity-wide security exploit. As always, changing over to a new Unity version was a mildly-painful experience, as the mouse input broke entirely and had to be re-threaded (something about it being a "FastMouse" now, despite the editor patch notes containing only the exploit). Shoutout to Unity though for providing an update on the 2020 LTS version, despite being out of service.

Fixed the Unity issue related to CVE-2025-59489. Had to update the editor version, some small bugs / aberrations may be present.

Fixed an issue where Unity's input system would, on rare occasion, not accept keyboard / mouse input.

"Player.txt" log now contains some controller info, if you have a really odd controller and are wanting to debug it yourself.

Also, noticed some occasional stuttering while using one of my controllers, an off-brand Xbox one. This is a PC issue and not a game issue. The issue is related to audio with the built in controller mic and speakers. Disabling those may fix it if you get this problem as well!