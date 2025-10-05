 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20256548 Edited 5 October 2025 – 12:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update rebuilds Poly Bridge 3 using the latest version of the Unity engine. It addresses underlying security vulnerabilities and ensures continued compatibility and stability.

No gameplay or content changes are included in this update.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1850161
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1850163
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1850164
  • Loading history…
