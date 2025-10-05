It’s John’s House - Patch Notes (v0.995)
Fixes:
- Fixed font rendering issues - all in-game text now displays correctly, including Chinese and other non-Latin characters.
- Brightness slider now works reliably for all players.
Improvements:
- Added a toggle for fog in settings.
- Improved stability for lower-end hardware.
