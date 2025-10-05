 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20256507 Edited 5 October 2025 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
It’s John’s House - Patch Notes (v0.995)

Fixes:
- Fixed font rendering issues - all in-game text now displays correctly, including Chinese and other non-Latin characters.
- Brightness slider now works reliably for all players.

Improvements:
- Added a toggle for fog in settings.
- Improved stability for lower-end hardware.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3552201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link