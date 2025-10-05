 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20256486 Edited 5 October 2025 – 00:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch 1.3
- fixed glitch in credits
Note: There is a bug that appears at random (often on map change) that shows a black screen and a note saying "cannot read property "resolution" of undefined". This is unfortunately due to an outdated plugin, and I cannot fix it myself without breaking the game :( So sorry for this issue but I hope you enjoyed regardless! Make sure to save often just in case that error shows up :,)

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3953281
