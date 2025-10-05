 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20256459 Edited 5 October 2025 – 00:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
plants being placeable only on grass/dirt/planters
updated light trace for plants/solar
updated admin menu
updated animals/ai to be a bit smarter and fear / attack one another
overnight temp updated with heatsources (Fireplace/torch)
attempt fix of missing swings with melee weapon.
vendors updated to not be affected by decay

Map Edits:
Corn, Potato plants scattered around map for harvesting / seed gain
Trader zone

