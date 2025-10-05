plants being placeable only on grass/dirt/planters

updated light trace for plants/solar

updated admin menu

updated animals/ai to be a bit smarter and fear / attack one another

overnight temp updated with heatsources (Fireplace/torch)

attempt fix of missing swings with melee weapon.

vendors updated to not be affected by decay



Map Edits:

Corn, Potato plants scattered around map for harvesting / seed gain

Trader zone