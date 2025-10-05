Hello,



After some good playtesting, a decent amount of bugs/ balance issues were found, so over the past couple days I've been focused on fixing those. Here's a list of those changes.



-Fixed Undocking

-Fixed Saving Audio Settings

-Added the ability to toggle headbobbing

-Added ability to set max FPS

-Fixed Harbinger blocking exit

-Fixed Data Logs Spawning wrong

-Added the log for the spider

-Fixed the lip on the port tube

-Changed analysis part of the shadow eel log for better clarity

-Tweaked sulker attack rate

-(I think?) Fixed an issue with dying to the dog causing players to not be able to revive. I'm not 100% sure, but from my testing it seems to work.. Honestly I don't even know if it was actually the dog causing the issue or something else entirely. More testing is needed.

-Added a small glowing part to the engine power that hopefully draws people's attention better. I've noticed this has been an issue with almost every group I've watched.

-Fixed an issue with the camera getting unlocked while using a terminal

-Moved some of the biome labels on the map to hopefully make the boundaries clearer- I may end up retexturing the map to color code the areas if it continues to be an issue.

-Tweaked maximum stamina (increased)

-Disabled rejoining active sessions



As always, If you come across any bugs while playing please please report them- either with the feedback option in game or on the Discord.



Have a good one,

-CactusBall