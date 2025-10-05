 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20256447 Edited 5 October 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

We have just released a small but important patch for POROTO.

In response to the recent guidance from Unity, we have updated the game to ensure it aligns with the latest recommendations. This is a precautionary technical update.

Please note that this patch contains no changes to gameplay, features, or existing bug fixes. Your core game experience will remain unchanged. If you do encounter any trouble, please reach out to evasquez@porotostudio.com.

Thank you for your continued support!

Edu Vasquez
POROTO STUDIO

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2676811
  • Loading history…
