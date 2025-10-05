Hello everyone,
We have just released a small but important patch for POROTO.
In response to the recent guidance from Unity, we have updated the game to ensure it aligns with the latest recommendations. This is a precautionary technical update.
Please note that this patch contains no changes to gameplay, features, or existing bug fixes. Your core game experience will remain unchanged. If you do encounter any trouble, please reach out to evasquez@porotostudio.com.
Thank you for your continued support!
Edu Vasquez
POROTO STUDIO
Update notes via Steam Community
