Changes
Upgraded Unity to 2022.3.62f2
Overlays are now considered "active" if you are looking in their general direction. This means that previously where you had to hover your cursor over an overlay to get the "Max FPS" update rate, it will now do it if you're just looking roughly at it.
UI Overlays Max FPS are now VSync'd to the HMD Refresh Rate to increase responsiveness.
Fixes
Fixed an issue that would cause the media manager to remain open when the overlay closed in some cases.
Fixed some error spam in the log on shutdown.
Known Issues
Some applications that interface with the XSO Notification API send notifications which cause the Notification overlay to have a bad height. This will be fixed in the next beta build on monday.
Changed depots in beta branch