 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20256428 Edited 5 October 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Upgraded Unity to 2022.3.62f2

  • Overlays are now considered "active" if you are looking in their general direction. This means that previously where you had to hover your cursor over an overlay to get the "Max FPS" update rate, it will now do it if you're just looking roughly at it.

  • UI Overlays Max FPS are now VSync'd to the HMD Refresh Rate to increase responsiveness.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that would cause the media manager to remain open when the overlay closed in some cases.

  • Fixed some error spam in the log on shutdown.

Known Issues

  • Some applications that interface with the XSO Notification API send notifications which cause the Notification overlay to have a bad height. This will be fixed in the next beta build on monday.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20256428
XSOverlay [BETA] Depot 1173512
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link