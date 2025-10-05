Hello everyone,
Version 1.2 is now live, here's the patchnotes.
Bug fixes:
AI would fly into dangerous hazards, now this will happen less and less
Fixed bug where right clicking a target would may cause a crash
Fixed bug where AI CIWS won't fire
Fixed bug where Leviathan CIWS won't target AI missiles
Fixed bug where Leviathan AI would ignore Constructor ship and fly in a random direction
Fixed bug where Nightmare would spawn in the Sun and end the event prematurely
New features:
Commander AI has been introduced. This will take over much of AI decision making on both friendly and enemy sides. AI will no longer has constant vision of player and other ships, instead it will properly use "datalink" where it needs to scout, identify and relay targets.
Omnidirectional movement for AI ships(fighters are still on the old movement). This means capital ships are able to move and aim at a target at the same time.
Fleet formations. Enemy AI will try to use a line of fire formation, while the friendly AI will try to envelop the enemy.
Balancing changes:
Speed for fighters increased
Enemy fighter weapon range&health decreased
Friendly fighter HP increase
Damage from fighters to capital ships decreased
CIWS range on both Leviathan and Astarte increased
