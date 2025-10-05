Hello everyone,



Version 1.2 is now live, here's the patchnotes.



Bug fixes:

AI would fly into dangerous hazards, now this will happen less and less

Fixed bug where right clicking a target would may cause a crash

Fixed bug where AI CIWS won't fire

Fixed bug where Leviathan CIWS won't target AI missiles

Fixed bug where Leviathan AI would ignore Constructor ship and fly in a random direction

Fixed bug where Nightmare would spawn in the Sun and end the event prematurely



New features:

Commander AI has been introduced. This will take over much of AI decision making on both friendly and enemy sides. AI will no longer has constant vision of player and other ships, instead it will properly use "datalink" where it needs to scout, identify and relay targets.

Omnidirectional movement for AI ships(fighters are still on the old movement). This means capital ships are able to move and aim at a target at the same time.

Fleet formations. Enemy AI will try to use a line of fire formation, while the friendly AI will try to envelop the enemy.

Balancing changes:

Speed for fighters increased

Enemy fighter weapon range&health decreased

Friendly fighter HP increase

Damage from fighters to capital ships decreased

CIWS range on both Leviathan and Astarte increased

