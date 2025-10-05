Hello Marble Players, these next set of changes are design to adjust boss fights and encounters to not drag on so much.



These goes as follows:

Infiltrator

Decreased encounter change from 25% to 16%.

Shutdown

Health decreased from 800 to 600.

Paradox

Second phase threshold health decreased from 600 to 400.

Health decreased from 1000 to 800.

Simulation

Health decreased from 100 to 50

Shield 5 decreased from 100 to 50

Shield 4 decreased from 150 to 100

Shield 3 decreased from 300 to 200

shield 2 decreased from 400 to 300

Shield 1 decreased from 500 to 400

Trickster

Unlucky Roll now add 10 to the players failure level.



Bug Fixes

Fix a issue of Core encounters segments spawning on stages that it shouldn't.