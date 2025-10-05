Hello Marble Players, these next set of changes are design to adjust boss fights and encounters to not drag on so much.
These goes as follows:
Infiltrator
Decreased encounter change from 25% to 16%.
Shutdown
Health decreased from 800 to 600.
Paradox
Second phase threshold health decreased from 600 to 400.
Health decreased from 1000 to 800.
Simulation
Health decreased from 100 to 50
Shield 5 decreased from 100 to 50
Shield 4 decreased from 150 to 100
Shield 3 decreased from 300 to 200
shield 2 decreased from 400 to 300
Shield 1 decreased from 500 to 400
Trickster
Unlucky Roll now add 10 to the players failure level.
Bug Fixes
Fix a issue of Core encounters segments spawning on stages that it shouldn't.
