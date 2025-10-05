 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20256276 Edited 5 October 2025 – 00:13:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The train has arrived… and this is your one chance to be among the first to face the terror deep within ZONARK.

🌑 In Blood Station, every step could be your last.
Dark corridors, blood-soaked train cars, and a deadly swamp waiting for its prey.
This isn’t just a new level — it’s a cinematic survival experience that will test your nerves to the limit.

🧟‍♂️ What’s New in This Massive Update:

🧠 Enhanced Zombie AI — smarter, faster, and more realistic combat behavior.

🌆 Huge map improvements — upgraded lighting, performance, and cinematic detail.

🗣️🌍 More languages coming very soon!: Arabic, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, and Turkish.



🎮 Explore the dark station, fight through the train cars, and survive the swamp of horrors.
Every corner hides danger… and every scream echoes through the blood-soaked halls.

💥 This is your moment — don’t miss it.
Join the world of ZONARK and experience the next step in survival horror.

🔗 Available now on Steam

#ZONARK #BloodStation #HorrorGame #SteamUpdate #ZombieApocalypse #SurvivalHorror #GameUpdate #DontMissIt

