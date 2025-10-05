The train has arrived… and this is your one chance to be among the first to face the terror deep within ZONARK.



🌑 In Blood Station, every step could be your last.

Dark corridors, blood-soaked train cars, and a deadly swamp waiting for its prey.

This isn’t just a new level — it’s a cinematic survival experience that will test your nerves to the limit.



🧟‍♂️ What’s New in This Massive Update:



🧠 Enhanced Zombie AI — smarter, faster, and more realistic combat behavior.



🌆 Huge map improvements — upgraded lighting, performance, and cinematic detail.



🗣️🌍 More languages coming very soon!: Arabic, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, and Turkish.







🎮 Explore the dark station, fight through the train cars, and survive the swamp of horrors.

Every corner hides danger… and every scream echoes through the blood-soaked halls.



💥 This is your moment — don’t miss it.

Join the world of ZONARK and experience the next step in survival horror.



🔗 Available now on Steam



