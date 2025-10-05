 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20256260
Update notes via Steam Community

A hotfix for Warning upgrading the Unity Version.

Message from the Developer: Unity Engine Upgraded! - We’ve been made aware of a potential security issue affecting Unity. Although there’s currently no indication that players or data have been compromised, we’re taking action to ensure your continued safety. A new update is now available that fixes the issue. Please update to the latest version of the game to remain secure and enjoy uninterrupted play.

Patch Notes:

  • Updated Unity Version.


This update does not require manual action; just restart Steam to automatically get the latest update.

As always, thanks for playing and supporting us! If you find any more bugs or issues, feel free to share them in the community or join our 🎙️ Official Discord Server.

– Cyber752 Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 3602541
  • Loading history…
