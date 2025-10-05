 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20256243 Edited 5 October 2025 – 01:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.2 Patch Notes

This update was a bit rushed, as Unity Technologies found a security issue with projects build from versions 2017.1 onward. Although there currently isn't proof of any exploits, they urge all developers to release a new build of their projects using patched Unity installations. As such, the quality of life features originally planned for a later, larger update are being moved ahead!

Overall changes

  • ScreenSpace was updated from Unity 2019 to a patched version of Unity 6. This also resolves a recently announced vulnerability within Unity.

  • Code improvements were made to the game, allowing for easier patches in the future

  • The startup splash screens for Unity and the developer logo were removed (yay!)

  • Following splash screen removal, the credits were updated to specify the game was made in Unity, as well as the developer name

  • Default game FPS now follows your screen refresh rate when starting the game for the first time

  • Removed nonfunctional GUI buttons from options menu (fullscreen, FPS cap). Fullscreen can still be toggled using Alt+Enter. Sorry this part took so long!

  • Changed submenus to be more compact

  • Repositioned score reset buttons to the lower left corner of the screen, and added a warning about score resets being permanent

  • Changed some GUI fonts, for variety and improved readability

  • Added drop shadows to most GUI text, for improved contrast against backgrounds

  • Updated game logo in the main menu

Normal Mode, Hard Mode

  • Gameplay timer will now display a countdown number for time remaining

  • Added speed measuring features. These include the speed of your last click, as well as your fastest click for the whole run!

  • Score button visuals have been changed to improve visibility against the background

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with animations not playing when an incorrect button is pressed, or when getting a game over

  • Fixed unintentionally allowing score buttons to be clicked immediately after restarting from a loss, preventing instantly losing a life (or losing a Hard Mode run) upon restart

  • Resolved a rare issue of incorrect button audio playing nonstop after losing a Hard Mode run

  • Screen resolutions that change refresh rate now properly apply the changed FPS value

Thank you again for playing ScreenSpace!

