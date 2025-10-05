This update was a bit rushed, as Unity Technologies found a security issue with projects build from versions 2017.1 onward. Although there currently isn't proof of any exploits, they urge all developers to release a new build of their projects using patched Unity installations. As such, the quality of life features originally planned for a later, larger update are being moved ahead!

ScreenSpace was updated from Unity 2019 to a patched version of Unity 6. This also resolves a recently announced vulnerability within Unity.

Code improvements were made to the game, allowing for easier patches in the future

The startup splash screens for Unity and the developer logo were removed (yay!)

Following splash screen removal, the credits were updated to specify the game was made in Unity, as well as the developer name

Default game FPS now follows your screen refresh rate when starting the game for the first time

Removed nonfunctional GUI buttons from options menu (fullscreen, FPS cap). Fullscreen can still be toggled using Alt+Enter. Sorry this part took so long!

Changed submenus to be more compact

Repositioned score reset buttons to the lower left corner of the screen, and added a warning about score resets being permanent

Changed some GUI fonts, for variety and improved readability

Added drop shadows to most GUI text, for improved contrast against backgrounds