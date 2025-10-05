Version 1.2 Patch Notes
This update was a bit rushed, as Unity Technologies found a security issue with projects build from versions 2017.1 onward. Although there currently isn't proof of any exploits, they urge all developers to release a new build of their projects using patched Unity installations. As such, the quality of life features originally planned for a later, larger update are being moved ahead!
Overall changes
ScreenSpace was updated from Unity 2019 to a patched version of Unity 6. This also resolves a recently announced vulnerability within Unity.
Code improvements were made to the game, allowing for easier patches in the future
The startup splash screens for Unity and the developer logo were removed (yay!)
Following splash screen removal, the credits were updated to specify the game was made in Unity, as well as the developer name
Default game FPS now follows your screen refresh rate when starting the game for the first time
Removed nonfunctional GUI buttons from options menu (fullscreen, FPS cap). Fullscreen can still be toggled using Alt+Enter. Sorry this part took so long!
Changed submenus to be more compact
Repositioned score reset buttons to the lower left corner of the screen, and added a warning about score resets being permanent
Changed some GUI fonts, for variety and improved readability
Added drop shadows to most GUI text, for improved contrast against backgrounds
Updated game logo in the main menu
Normal Mode, Hard Mode
Gameplay timer will now display a countdown number for time remaining
Added speed measuring features. These include the speed of your last click, as well as your fastest click for the whole run!
Score button visuals have been changed to improve visibility against the background
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue with animations not playing when an incorrect button is pressed, or when getting a game over
Fixed unintentionally allowing score buttons to be clicked immediately after restarting from a loss, preventing instantly losing a life (or losing a Hard Mode run) upon restart
Resolved a rare issue of incorrect button audio playing nonstop after losing a Hard Mode run
Screen resolutions that change refresh rate now properly apply the changed FPS value
Thank you again for playing ScreenSpace!
Changed files in this update