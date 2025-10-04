This hotfix for The Bunker upgrades the Unity Version.

Message from the Developer: Unity Engine Upgraded! - We’ve been made aware of a potential security issue affecting Unity. Although there’s currently no indication that players or data have been compromised, we’re taking action to ensure your continued safety. A new update is now available that fixes the issue. Please update to the latest version of the game to remain secure and enjoy uninterrupted play.

Patch Notes:

Updated Unity Version.