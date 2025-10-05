- Cup stars and placement trophy now save properly
- Minimap icons now display properly on special missions
- Updated Mission 61- 65 names
- Fixed mission 65
- Reorganized mission complete on track screen
- Collect UI realigned
Race Jam - EA v0.1.6
