5 October 2025 Build 20256146
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Cup stars and placement trophy now save properly
  • Minimap icons now display properly on special missions
  • Updated Mission 61- 65 names
  • Fixed mission 65
  • Reorganized mission complete on track screen
  • Collect UI realigned

