 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20256144 Edited 5 October 2025 – 00:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Because of the recent Unity exploit situation, I decided to make a new Battle High 2 A+ Xchange update.

There are no gameplay updates; however, this version *should* work on Steamdeck!

If you have any issues, please let me know ASAP.

Also, a Battle High 2 A+ update is coming; it'll be called Battle High 2 A+ Xchange. It's a large update, so it'll be a new SKU, so be on the lookout for updates.

Thanks for playing!!!

Changed files in this update

Battle High 2 A+ Windows Depot Depot 755591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link