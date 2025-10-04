Because of the recent Unity exploit situation, I decided to make a new Battle High 2 A+ Xchange update.
There are no gameplay updates; however, this version *should* work on Steamdeck!
If you have any issues, please let me know ASAP.
Also, a Battle High 2 A+ update is coming; it'll be called Battle High 2 A+ Xchange. It's a large update, so it'll be a new SKU, so be on the lookout for updates.
Thanks for playing!!!
