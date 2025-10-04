Milfy Cases Reboot, Version .20
Update notes via Steam Community
Now that I've added the machine translations for all the languages, I've moved the beta version to the default, production version. Included are new achievements for the reboot as well. Older saves won't work, so it's best to start a new game. There's about 20,000 words, and around 1500 images, as well as two scenes in the new replay feature, and a host of other changes & improvements.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update