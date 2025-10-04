 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20256048
Now that I've added the machine translations for all the languages, I've moved the beta version to the default, production version. Included are new achievements for the reboot as well. Older saves won't work, so it's best to start a new game. There's about 20,000 words, and around 1500 images, as well as two scenes in the new replay feature, and a host of other changes & improvements.

