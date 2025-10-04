 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20256043 Edited 4 October 2025 – 23:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
OMG Enough with the updates right!?
I totally dropped this ball on this one, was supposed to put out the new store coins in an earlier update! GAH

In this update:
- Added 15 new Halloween themed coin wraps to the store!
- Viewers can get them from the website!
- Streamers can get them in-game!

Get your coin wraps from the shop->
https://shop.littygames.net/


Happy Halloween & Happy Dropping! o/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2731831
