 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20256034 Edited 5 October 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Folks!

This is just a hotfix for the recent patch to address several null exceptions that could occur during the tutorial, particularly when saving/loading during the tutorial:
  • Loading a save that lacked IDs for target objects no longer causes null exceptions, and will fall-back on using the player as a target object instead.
  • Quitting or hot-loading a game will no longer cause null exceptions as the tutorial tries to clear listeners.
  • Hot-loading or starting a new game after one game has been played in the same session no longer causes missing objective targets.


Sorry for the inconveniences these errors caused! Hopefully, this stabilizes most of the issues players have been running into, so they can get back to enjoying the game.

Let us know if you run into any other issues!

Best,
Daniel Fedor
Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Ostranauts Content Depot 1022981
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1022982
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link