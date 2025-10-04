Loading a save that lacked IDs for target objects no longer causes null exceptions, and will fall-back on using the player as a target object instead.



Quitting or hot-loading a game will no longer cause null exceptions as the tutorial tries to clear listeners.



Hot-loading or starting a new game after one game has been played in the same session no longer causes missing objective targets.



Hey Folks!This is just a hotfix for the recent patch to address several null exceptions that could occur during the tutorial, particularly when saving/loading during the tutorial:Sorry for the inconveniences these errors caused! Hopefully, this stabilizes most of the issues players have been running into, so they can get back to enjoying the game.Let us know if you run into any other issues!Best,Daniel FedorFounder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC