 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20255991 Edited 4 October 2025 – 23:13:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
772: Release Version 1.4.6
October 4, 2025 6:50 PM EST
• Fixed a bug that cleaned up an error when removing a friend that wasn't on your friend list.
• Cleaned up some random bugs I found in the error log 😛

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link