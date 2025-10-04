772: Release Version 1.4.6
October 4, 2025 6:50 PM EST
• Fixed a bug that cleaned up an error when removing a friend that wasn't on your friend list.
• Cleaned up some random bugs I found in the error log 😛
Fixed a few minor bugs 😎
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update