4 October 2025 Build 20255985 Edited 4 October 2025 – 23:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch is to adjust the security vulnerability issue brought to attention by Unity. This patch also includes a few minor adjustments to the following levels:

Arcade Zones 1-4:
- Stage materials made brighter to help with visibility
- Arcade Zone 2: Skybox adjusted to help with enemy visibility

Clockwork County:
- Stage materials made brighter to help with stage visibility

Blossoming Palace:
- Stage materials made brighter to help with stage visibility

Moonlight Road:
- Act 2: Slight modification to enemy layout

