This patch is to adjust the security vulnerability issue brought to attention by Unity. This patch also includes a few minor adjustments to the following levels:
Arcade Zones 1-4:
- Stage materials made brighter to help with visibility
- Arcade Zone 2: Skybox adjusted to help with enemy visibility
Clockwork County:
- Stage materials made brighter to help with stage visibility
Blossoming Palace:
- Stage materials made brighter to help with stage visibility
Moonlight Road:
- Act 2: Slight modification to enemy layout
