This patch is to adjust the security vulnerability issue brought to attention by Unity. This patch also includes a few minor adjustments to the following levels:



Arcade Zones 1-4:

- Stage materials made brighter to help with visibility

- Arcade Zone 2: Skybox adjusted to help with enemy visibility



Clockwork County:

- Stage materials made brighter to help with stage visibility



Blossoming Palace:

- Stage materials made brighter to help with stage visibility



Moonlight Road:

- Act 2: Slight modification to enemy layout